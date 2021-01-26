It’s probably safe to assume that Kory Minor played a role in class of 2022 safety Cooper Barkate receiving an offer from Notre Dame. Minor, a former linebacker for the Fighting Irish from 1995-98, has been the head football coach at Capistrano (Calif.) St. Margaret’s High since 2018. Barkate played his first two prep seasons under Minor before transferring to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei for his junior year. But that hasn’t stopped Barkate from seeing his stock rise on the recruiting front. Minor’s alma mater offered Barkate a scholarship last Wednesday. Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian extended the good news to the 6-1, 180-pound athlete. Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

Barkate, who hails from Capistrano, Calif., is fired up about his offer from the Fighting Irish. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I gave [Minor] a call right after I got off the phone with Coach Polian,” Barkate said. “He was really happy and proud of me. He had been in my ear before about how Notre Dame would be a great fit for me. I hear from everyone about the connections and network that helps you after you graduate from Notre Dame. It’s a really special place to be with a lot of tradition.” Barkate has been to Notre Dame on three separate occasions: when he was a child to see the campus, three years ago for a lacrosse game and November of 2019 for a game day recruiting visit. He’s had high interest in Notre Dame for quite some time, but he didn’t know that he was on the staff’s radar of a potential offer. Barkate spoke on the phone with Polian last Tuesday, and they spoke again the following day. “I gave him a call and we talked about my family and got to know each other,” recalled Barkate. “He said he’d be meeting with the defensive staff the next morning, and then we talked again and he gave me the offer. “He seems like a great guy. This was my first time speaking with him. He’s a super nice guy and I’m hoping to meet with him soon in person.”