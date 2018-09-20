Deion Colzie, a 2021 receiver from Athens (Ga.) Athens Academy, made his way to South Bend on Sept. 8 to watch the Irish take on Ball State.

Colzie, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver, said the trip to Notre Dame was an awesome experience.

“The atmosphere was great,” Colzie said. “I liked the campus and liked that it was very religious. I felt at home there.”

Even though it was a somewhat lackluster performance for the Irish, it was still a win, and Colize said he was impressed with everything going on inside Notre Dame Stadium.

“It was fantastic,” Colzie said of the game. “The crowd was into it, the student section was hype, and seeing the players was nice. I’ve never been in an atmosphere like that before.”

Since he’s a receiver, and a big one at that, Colzie said he was keeping a particular eye on the Irish offense, and it didn’t disappoint.

“I like a school that will throw the ball,” Colzie told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They do a great job of incorporating the run and they pass. They’ll keep you honest with the pass then they can run it underneath or throw a deep ball up. I like the versatility they have.”