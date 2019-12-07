Christian Lewis had an incredible season for Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High.

The class of 2021 wide receiver's year ended in a 30-27 defeat in the 5A Alabama state title game on Thursday, but his team had a 14-2 record, and Lewis caught 62 passes for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games that his team's MaxPreps page had stats for.

Lewis, who ranks as the No. 17 recruit in Alabama and the No. 63 receiver in the nation, holds double digit scholarship offers, including the likes of Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, West Virginia and others, and he's receiving interest from other big time programs.

Notre Dame has shown some love to Lewis, and he made his way up to South Bend Nov. 2 to see the Fighting Irish knock off Virginia Tech.

"The visit went as planned which was good," he said. " I saw new things and new faces which is always fun. Everything was so neat and looked nice. It caught my eye."

