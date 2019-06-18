2021 TE Sam Hart Visits Notre Dame, Lands Offer
Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail tight end Sam Hart has seen his recruitment blow up this offseason.
His first offer came from Colorado on February 12, and since then, he's landed 12 more offers, including the likes of Texas, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State, and USC. Hart didn't anticipate his recruitment blowing up this much.
"I was so thankful when Colorado came, and I wasn’t even expecting that," Hart said. "I am just so thankful for everyone who has came and helped me through all of this."
Notre Dame is his most recent offer. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder visited on Saturday and left South Bend with armed with an offer that he was very fired up about.
