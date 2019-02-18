Last week, Notre Dame extended an offer to Cane Berrong, a class of 2021tight end from Bowersville (Ga.) Hart County.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Berrong said the offer was one he’d wanted for a long time.

I was extremely excited, It was huge,” Berrong said of the offer. “Notre Dame is one of my dream schools.”

The offer came for Berrong personally from offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Chip Long, and the Georgia talent said he’s looking forward to get to know Long as his recruitment continues.

“Coach Long sounded like a good guy,” Berrong told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I can't wait to meet him and the other coaches in person.”

Even though he’s all the way in Georgia, Berrrong knows plenty about Notre Dame, and is very intrigued by what the Irish have to offer.

“The academics, the history and the tradition,” Berrong said of what sticks out to him about Notre Dame. “You commit to Notre Dame for years to set yourself up for the next 40.”

With an offer extended, Berrong immediately set up a visit to South Bend. The standout tight end said he jumped at the chance to camp at Notre Dame and workout in front of the coaches.

“I'm probably the first kid to sign up for Irish Invasion,” Berrong joked. “I asked my dad to get me signed up as a Christmas gift. I've heard so many great things about how new everything is but the history is still there and the campus is like its own town.”