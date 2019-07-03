Monroeville (Penn.) Gateway safety Derrick Davis came in at No. 77 in the country for the initial class of 2021 Rivals100.

There's no doubt that Davis is a national recruit and one of the top prospects in his class. He admits that he didn't expect himself to be such a big time recruit.

"To be honest, it came as a surprise," Davis said. "I didn't really think I would be at this level where I'm at right now."

Visiting a bunch of schools comes with the territory of being a top prospect like Davis is. This summer, he visited Clemson, Penn State, Ohio State, and visits Alabama at the end of July.