2021 Safety Derrick Davis Talks Notre Dame, Potential Visit
Monroeville (Penn.) Gateway safety Derrick Davis came in at No. 77 in the country for the initial class of 2021 Rivals100.
There's no doubt that Davis is a national recruit and one of the top prospects in his class. He admits that he didn't expect himself to be such a big time recruit.
"To be honest, it came as a surprise," Davis said. "I didn't really think I would be at this level where I'm at right now."
Visiting a bunch of schools comes with the territory of being a top prospect like Davis is. This summer, he visited Clemson, Penn State, Ohio State, and visits Alabama at the end of July.
