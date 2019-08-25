Clovis (Calif.) defensive end Keanu Williams isn't too far along in his recruiting process, which is just fine for the class of 2021 prospect. He is no rush to make any decisions and is taking everything in.

"My first thoughts [about the recruiting process] were that it’s going to be an exciting process and I can’t wait to make relationships," Williams said. "It’s been an amazing experience so far."

Williams reports around 20 scholarship offers, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, and others. He doesn't have much contact with college coaches though, as they typically go through Williams' high school coaches.