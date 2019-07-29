Boston (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School class of 2021 offensive guard Drew Kendall had a productive weekend. On Friday, he visited Northwestern and Notre Dame, and finished the weekend with trips to Michigan and Ohio State.

The nation's No. 1 guard in 2021 had a strong review of his time in South Bend.

"The facilities were unbelievable, and the tradition and campus, I really liked," Kendall told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "Overall, it was a good day, starting with Northwestern and finishing with Notre Dame."

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!