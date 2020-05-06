News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 09:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 RB Logan Diggs Adds Notre Dame Offer, Talks Irish Interest

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Metaire (La.) Rummel class of 2021 running back Logan Diggs remembers when he was first contacted by Notre Dame — March 30.

The Fighting Irish staff started the process by reaching out about his transcripts, and then shortly thereafter, Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph, a Louisiana native, began building a relationship with Diggs.

And more recently, the Notre Dame offensive staff got in contact with Diggs, and Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor dished out a scholarship offer to the 6-0, 191-pounder on Tuesday.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Metaire (La.) Rummel running back and Notre Dame target Logan Diggs
Diggs — the No. 14 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 41 running back in the class of 2021 per Rivals — announced his top 10 schools in mid-April, but plans to give the Fighting Irish consideration after picking up an offer from them May 6. (Sam Spiegelman)

“He wanted me to tell him about myself, so I told him a little bit,” Diggs told BlueandGold.com. “He told me that he loved my film, how aggressive I run and how I play with passion for the game. He said I’m a playmaker.

“He really wants to add some dogs to the roster and said I look like a perfect back for their offense.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}