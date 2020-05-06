Metaire (La.) Rummel class of 2021 running back Logan Diggs remembers when he was first contacted by Notre Dame — March 30.

The Fighting Irish staff started the process by reaching out about his transcripts, and then shortly thereafter, Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph, a Louisiana native, began building a relationship with Diggs.

And more recently, the Notre Dame offensive staff got in contact with Diggs, and Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor dished out a scholarship offer to the 6-0, 191-pounder on Tuesday.