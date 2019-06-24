New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine class of 2021 defensive end Byron Turner camped at Notre Dame for Irish Invasion with the intentions of landing an offer from the Fighting Irish.

Turner hasn't earned the offer from Notre Dame just yet, but he feels that he impressed the Irish coaching staff.

"I believe I did pretty well," Turner said. "I went about eight times during the one-on-ones, and I was able to get to quarterback every time."



The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had conversations with the Irish coaching staff following the camp.