2021 LB Kahanu Kia On Notre Dame Offer: ‘It’s The Biggest Brand In CFB’
Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou class of 2021 linebacker Kahanu Kia’s recruitment saw a big shift this week.
On Tuesday, he added Notre Dame to his offer sheet, and the following day, Stanford joined the mix.
“It’s super exciting right now,” Kia said. “These are two of the schools I’ve wanted to go since I was a little kid.”
Notre Dame got into contact with Kia about three weeks ago when Irish recruiting coordinator and ace Hawaii recruiter Brian Polian reached out.
“He said that they have an opening at the linebacker spot, and I was the first person they thought of,” Polian said. “He checked up on me every weekend, and this past Sunday, he called me to tell me that they were still interested in me and want to get me an offer because they like the way I play.”
Kia was “speechless” to receive the offer from the Fighting Irish.
“Shoot, it’s Notre Dame,” Kia said. “It’s the biggest brand in college football. Getting that validated a lot of hard work, plus it’s an opportunity to go to one of the best football programs in the nation. I was so excited.”
Notre Dame is recruiting Kia as an inside linebacker, and he has kicked off communication with defensive analyst Nick Lezynski and defensive coordinator Clark Lea.
“Coach Lea and I talked a little ball, and he’s excited to be recruiting me,” Kia noted.
Honolulu to South Bend, Ind. is quite the trek, but the Hawaiian native has plenty of connections to the Notre Dame football program that make the Irish an attractive program.
“When I was in kindergarten, Manti Te’o was the best linebacker in the nation,” Kia said. “Going to pep rallies and seeing Manti was super cool. Coach Robby Toma was our offensive coordinator two years ago, so that’s how I know him. And two years ago, Marist Liufau was a senior when I was a sophomore. He was tearing up the state, and I remember when he committed to Notre Dame.
“Alohi Gilman’s brother is one of my best friends. I went to one training where Alohi was there, and I know his brother really well. Jordan Botelho – I don’t know him personally, but we play them two times per year for the past two years. [2022 Notre Dame target] Teva Tafiti and I have been training together forever.
“Honestly, the connection that plays the biggest role is Marist. I knew him the best of all of those guys. To play with him again would be a really cool thing. That plays a big part.”
Kia has spoken with Liufau, a Notre Dame linebacker, since receiving the offer.
“He just congratulated me,” Kia said. “We’re going to talk about recruiting later.”
The 6-2, 205-pounder is taking a patient approach with his recruiting process. He doesn’t have a set timeline for making a commitment but does want to wrap his recruiting process up by December.
“I’ll probably narrow my list down in less than a month,” he added. “With Notre Dame and Stanford coming in, those are two I really wanted. I can start trimming down my list.”
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kia plans to take a two-year mission trip which would not affect his NCAA eligibility clock. If he takes his mission right out of high school, he would come back to his school of choice in 2023 as a 20-year-old true freshman. He could also enroll at a college and then take a mission after a year.
“I’m for sure going on my mission; that’s a goal of mine,” Kia noted. “As for when is up to the coaches.”
Kia also holds offers from Utah, his father’s alma mater, Arizona, Colorado, UCLA, Washington State and others.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.