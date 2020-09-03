Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou class of 2021 linebacker Kahanu Kia’s recruitment saw a big shift this week. On Tuesday, he added Notre Dame to his offer sheet, and the following day, Stanford joined the mix. “It’s super exciting right now,” Kia said. “These are two of the schools I’ve wanted to go since I was a little kid.” Notre Dame got into contact with Kia about three weeks ago when Irish recruiting coordinator and ace Hawaii recruiter Brian Polian reached out.

The Irish joined the race for a talented senior linebacker in Hawaii this week. (Rivals.com)

“He said that they have an opening at the linebacker spot, and I was the first person they thought of,” Polian said. “He checked up on me every weekend, and this past Sunday, he called me to tell me that they were still interested in me and want to get me an offer because they like the way I play.” Kia was “speechless” to receive the offer from the Fighting Irish. “Shoot, it’s Notre Dame,” Kia said. “It’s the biggest brand in college football. Getting that validated a lot of hard work, plus it’s an opportunity to go to one of the best football programs in the nation. I was so excited.” Notre Dame is recruiting Kia as an inside linebacker, and he has kicked off communication with defensive analyst Nick Lezynski and defensive coordinator Clark Lea. “Coach Lea and I talked a little ball, and he’s excited to be recruiting me,” Kia noted. Honolulu to South Bend, Ind. is quite the trek, but the Hawaiian native has plenty of connections to the Notre Dame football program that make the Irish an attractive program. “When I was in kindergarten, Manti Te’o was the best linebacker in the nation,” Kia said. “Going to pep rallies and seeing Manti was super cool. Coach Robby Toma was our offensive coordinator two years ago, so that’s how I know him. And two years ago, Marist Liufau was a senior when I was a sophomore. He was tearing up the state, and I remember when he committed to Notre Dame.