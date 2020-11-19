Honolulu Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia announced his commitment to Notre Dame today, choosing the Fighting Irish over Arizona, Colorado, Princeton, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington State and others. “Shoot, it’s Notre Dame,” Kia previously said regarding his interest in the Fighting Irish. “It’s the biggest brand in college football. Getting that validated a lot of hard work, plus it’s an opportunity to play for one of the best football programs in the nation.” Notre Dame offered the hard-hitting, 6-2, 205-pounder on Sept. 1 and instantly became a top contender in his recruitment. Over the past several weeks, he’s connected with recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, the Irish’s ace recruiter in Hawaii, as well as defensive coordinator Clark Lea and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski.

The Fighting Irish have struck again in Hawaii by landing Kia.

Honolulu to South Bend, Ind., is quite the trek, but the Hawaiian native made the trip to South Bend for the weekend of Notre Dame’s home game against Clemson and loved his time in Indiana. Additionally, Kia has plenty of connections to the Notre Dame football program that make the Irish an attractive program. “When I was in kindergarten, Manti Te’o was the best linebacker in the nation,” Kia said. “Going to pep rallies and seeing Manti was super cool. Coach [and former Irish receiver] Robby Toma was our offensive coordinator two years ago, so that’s how I know him. “And two years ago, Marist Liufau was a senior when I was a sophomore. He was tearing up the state, and I remember when he committed to Notre Dame.” With Notre Dame’s strong connection to Hawaii, Kia knows plenty of current and former Fighting Irish players, but one bond sticks out the most.