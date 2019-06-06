Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo tight end Logan Weedman earned his first offer from Kentucky last year, and the class of 2021 prospect is working to earn more. Just this past weekend, Weedman camped at Purdue and Notre Dame. His Sunday in South Bend was time well spent. "It was a lot of fun, and I’m glad I got to learn many things that will improve my game," Weedman said of his Notre Dame camp. "I thought the campus was beautiful and a good environment."

Weedman is listed as a tight end on his Rivals.com profile but worked out as a defensive lineman for Notre Dame. "I liked working out with the coaches since they’re so upbeat all the time," Weedman noted. "I spent the most time with Coach Elston, the D line coach. He was a great coach that knew what drills to use to help all the players become better. "I got to talk to Coach Elston and he’s interested and keeping an eye on me."