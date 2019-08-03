Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier class of 2021 offensive tackle David Davidkov didn't have too busy of a summer on the recruiting front, but he did visit a couple of schools.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound four-star prospect camped at Notre Dame in June for the Lineman's Challenge and was at Wisconsin in late July.

"It was a lot of fun," Davidkov said of his time at Notre Dame. "I learned a lot of stuff from Coach [Jeff] Quinn. I had a great time actually. It was a really good camp."

