Lake Wales (Fla.) class of 2021 athlete Walter Clayton saw his recruitment blow up this spring, landing offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Tennessee, Nebraska, and West Virginia.

It’s not every day that Notre Dame offers a prospect in Lake Wales, a small town in Central Florida. According to the Rivals.com database, Notre Dame has offered just three prospects from Lake Wales in the past 17 years. And that number includes Clayton.

The Notre Dame offer wasn’t a shock to Clayton and his high school head coach, Tavaris Johnson, but the offer did carry some weight to it.

“That wasn’t a surprise, but it was definitely a ‘wow moment’ for us,” Johnson said. “We were hearing from Notre Dame and knew they were evaluating him, but to make a decision on him as a sophomore, they’ve obviously done their homework. He will inquire and seek after that opportunity.”

Clayton is the prime example of what you expect of a prospect that Notre Dame offers a scholarship to – a high character, high academic young man who also excels on the football field.