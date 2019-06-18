Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2021 defensive end JC Latham is a top prospect in his class. He's seen his recruitment skyrocket in recent months and is up to 20 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.

“I knew what to prepare for," Latham said. "It helped me out because you have a bunch of colleges watching you [at IMG]. I show them my talents and what I can do. We have great competition within practices.”

Latham is just going into his junior year of high school but already stands at an impressive 6-foot-6, 272-pounds. His position at the next level is undecided, but he will be a force.

“My coaches say I’m versatile so I could play end or tackle," Latham explained. "I work out at both so I can be prepared for anything. My game consists of my pass rush with my long arms and quickness of the ball. That’s what stands out the most about me.”