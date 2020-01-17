Brookfield (Wis.) Central School class of 2021 defensive end Hayden Nelson got a firsthand look at what the Fighting Irish had to offer back in November when during a visit to Notre Dame and saw Brian Kelly's squad crush Boston College. The 6-4, 248-pounder enjoyed his time in South Bend. "I thought the visit went really well," Nelson said. "I had a lot of awesome experiences throughout the day." Nelson holds offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kent State, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan. The Irish haven't offered but have expressed their interest in the junior prospect.

Hayden Nelson felt valued during his Notre Dame visit in November. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"I had a chance to talk with Coach [Mike] Elston, and he told me that he saw my updated film and said he really liked it," recalled Helson. "He told me I was very active and played my butt off. It was good catching up with him, the last time I saw him was camp. "Also, I got to talk to Coach [Tommy] Rees, who came to my school in the spring. He just asked me how the season went and caught up with me. I also talked with Coach [Keli'ikuewa] Kekuewa and Coach [Aaryn] Kearney. They both were glad I was able to visit and said they liked my film." It's clear that if Nelson earned an offer from the Fighting Irish, then it would be tough to beat in his recruitment.