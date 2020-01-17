2021 DE Hayden Nelson Has "Outstanding" Experience At Notre Dame
Brookfield (Wis.) Central School class of 2021 defensive end Hayden Nelson got a firsthand look at what the Fighting Irish had to offer back in November when during a visit to Notre Dame and saw Brian Kelly's squad crush Boston College.
The 6-4, 248-pounder enjoyed his time in South Bend.
"I thought the visit went really well," Nelson said. "I had a lot of awesome experiences throughout the day."
Nelson holds offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kent State, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan. The Irish haven't offered but have expressed their interest in the junior prospect.
"I had a chance to talk with Coach [Mike] Elston, and he told me that he saw my updated film and said he really liked it," recalled Helson. "He told me I was very active and played my butt off. It was good catching up with him, the last time I saw him was camp.
"Also, I got to talk to Coach [Tommy] Rees, who came to my school in the spring. He just asked me how the season went and caught up with me. I also talked with Coach [Keli'ikuewa] Kekuewa and Coach [Aaryn] Kearney. They both were glad I was able to visit and said they liked my film."
It's clear that if Nelson earned an offer from the Fighting Irish, then it would be tough to beat in his recruitment.
"I thought the facilities and everything were outstanding," Nelson continued. "It was awesome being able to walk out on the field before the game and look around. The practice facility and locker room were super nice. The atmosphere of the game was crazy; the fans were super into it. South Bend is a special place that just feels like a football town.
"I really like Notre Dame and I think they are interested in me as well. Coach Elston wants me to come down to a junior day and get a chance to spend a little more time there because game days are very hectic. I definitely want to do that soon."
Nelson is playing basketball for his high school team and is looking to get to Iowa State and Nebraska for visits in the near future.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.