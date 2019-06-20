Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep class of 2021 defensive end George Rooks has visited a few schools in the past few days.

First, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect visited Boston College on June 14 and took in Notre Dame on June 16. He checked out Ohio State on Monday.

For his time in South Bend, Rooks noted that he had a "great' visit.

"I got to tour around campus and sit down and talk with coach Mike Elston for a while," Rooks said.