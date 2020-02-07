2021 DE David Abiara Places Notre Dame In Top 7
Mansfield (Texas) Legacy class of 2021 defensive end David Abiara tweeted Tuesday that he had a "big announcement" to make Friday.
After much speculation about what that announcement could be, Abiara posted on Twitter that he had a top seven schools list.
Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M made the cut for the 6-4, 240-pounder.
Abiara visited Notre Dame just last weekend and left campus blown away with the Fighting Irish, especially on the academic side.
Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M all offered Abiara just in the past week and a half. He visited Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in January, and the two Big 12 programs have been after him since last spring.
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Abiara's school Thursday Jan. 23 and extended an offer to him that day.
Notre Dame recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator Brian Polian visited Abiara's school the following week, and Abiara made the trip up to South Bend for the Irish's February 1 prospect day.
Rivals ranks Abiara as a three-star talent, the No. 41 prospect in the Lone Star state and No. 19 strong side defensive end nationally.
“For I know the plans I have for you” Jeremiah 29:11 Top 7 (No Order) pic.twitter.com/bUGcxvTa5b— David Abiara 🇳🇬 (@Dtx_Davidd) February 7, 2020
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.