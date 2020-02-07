After much speculation about what that announcement could be, Abiara posted on Twitter that he had a top seven schools list.

Mansfield (Texas) Legacy class of 2021 defensive end David Abiara tweeted Tuesday that he had a "big announcement" to make Friday.

Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M made the cut for the 6-4, 240-pounder.

Abiara visited Notre Dame just last weekend and left campus blown away with the Fighting Irish, especially on the academic side.

Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M all offered Abiara just in the past week and a half. He visited Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in January, and the two Big 12 programs have been after him since last spring.