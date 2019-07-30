Cade Denhoff had a great summer, going from a recruit with a nice offer sheet to a national commodity with offers from three College Football Playoff teams from last season.



The class of 2021 defensive end from Lakeland Christian (Fla.) has earned offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida State, Clemson, and Georgia Tech this summer.

"It's been pretty crazy. I'm just taking it all in," Denhoff said of the recruiting process. "A couple of these offers came from camps -- Notre Dame and Alabama for sure. I was at both of their camps. Clemson's offer was a little bit based on that and I was at their camp last year and was up there for a visit in March.

"With FSU and Georgia Tech, those were just a couple of coaches that stopped by in the spring and had me on their board. This summer has been crazy. I'm just thankful for all of the opportunities."

