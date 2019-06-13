There will be some quality prospects in for the Lineman's Challenge this Saturday, which is a prospect camp at Notre Dame.

One of the campers will be from the Centennial State, as Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge class of 2021 offensive tackle Trey Zuhn will look to show his talent to the Irish coaching staff.

"I want to get on campus to take it all in," the 6-foot-7, 276-pounder said. "Even with what I’ve read about online or heard about Notre Dame from other people, I need to be on campus to experience it for myself to make sure wherever I choose is the best fit for me.