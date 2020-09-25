Notre Dame lost a commitment in its 2021 class. Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley was considered a Virginia Tech lean in April, as he even admitted, but gave a commitment to Notre Dame May 5. He informed BlueandGold.com of his decision on Friday, setting Notre Dame back to 17 verbal commitments in the 2021 class. Notre Dame is left with three defensive back commitments in Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters, Encino (Calif.) Crespi’s Chance Tucker and Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes.

Riley is rated as a four-star recruit, and the No. 24 cornerback and No. 241 overall player in the country by Rivals. (Rivals.com)