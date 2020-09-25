2021 CB Philip Riley Decommits From Notre Dame
Notre Dame lost a commitment in its 2021 class.
Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley was considered a Virginia Tech lean in April, as he even admitted, but gave a commitment to Notre Dame May 5.
He informed BlueandGold.com of his decision on Friday, setting Notre Dame back to 17 verbal commitments in the 2021 class.
Notre Dame is left with three defensive back commitments in Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters, Encino (Calif.) Crespi’s Chance Tucker and Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes.
Riley, a Washington native who moved to Florida in December 2018, committed to Notre Dame without visiting campus, and to this date, he still hasn’t stepped foot in South Bend.
The 6-0, 190-pounder was Notre Dame’s highest ranked defensive back recruit, checking in as Rivals’ No. 24 cornerback and No. 241 overall player in the country. Rivals ranks him with a 5.8 four-star recruit ranking.
Before committing to Notre Dame, Riley held offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech and Washington.
BlueandGold.com attended Riley’s game Sept. 11, and in a lengthy interview he affirmed that he was strong in his Notre Dame commitment.
Notre Dame will look to take at least one more defensive back/athlete in the 2021 class, and Los Angeles Loyola’s Ceyair Wright, Ewa Beach (Hawai’i) Campbell’s Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Indianapolis North Central’s Theran Johnson are the top names to know. The Irish may expand its defensive back board as well.
