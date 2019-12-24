News More News
2021 ATH Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Has Notre Dame Connections

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell class of 2021 athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala earned a scholarship offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Dec. 3. It was a big moment for the 6-1, 170-pound three-star prospect.

Notre Dame was out recruiting in Hawaii in early December, and although they didn't get to see Mokiao-Atimalala in person, the staff had all of the information they needed about the junior recruit.

"Coach Polian and Coach Kelly gave me a call and told me that they loved the way I play and believe I play well on both sides of the ball," Mokaio-Atimalala said. "They want to recruit me as an athlete."

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala added Notre Dame to his offer list on early December.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala added Notre Dame to his offer list on early December.

On next year's roster, Notre Dame will have at least three Hawaiian players in Jordan Botelho, an incoming freshman drop end, Marist Liufau, a rising sophomore linebacker, and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, a rising senior defensive lineman. It would be four if safety Alohi Gilman returns to the team.

