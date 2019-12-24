Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell class of 2021 athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala earned a scholarship offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Dec. 3. It was a big moment for the 6-1, 170-pound three-star prospect.

Notre Dame was out recruiting in Hawaii in early December, and although they didn't get to see Mokiao-Atimalala in person, the staff had all of the information they needed about the junior recruit.

"Coach Polian and Coach Kelly gave me a call and told me that they loved the way I play and believe I play well on both sides of the ball," Mokaio-Atimalala said. "They want to recruit me as an athlete."

