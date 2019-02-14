Notre Dame offered 2020 linebacker Cody Simon of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep last April and has continued to push hard for the talented four-star prospect ever since.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder stays in weekly contact or so with the Irish staff.

“Recruiting with Notre Dame has been going well,” Simon told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I’ve been talking to a couple of the coaches. I feel really welcomed by them. I’ve talked with coach Brian Kelly and coach Clark Lea probably the most. We’ve just been catching up and checking in on each other.”