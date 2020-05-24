Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the sixth installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Instead of spending December doing bowl prep, David Shaw sat out the postseason for the first time in his Stanford head coaching tenure and watched 16 of his players march like an army into the alternate dimension known as the transfer portal.

It was a first. It drew attention – not the good kind. On the surface, it gave off a sign of unrest and turmoil. Those who only read the headlines were surely struck with terror over the big, bad monster that is the word transfer.