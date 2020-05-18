Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the first installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews, which will be presented in order of least difficult to most difficult game.

P.J. Fleck isn’t rowing the boat in Kalamazoo anymore, but his erstwhile program is still navigating the MAC waters without too much trouble.

Western Michigan’s three seasons under Fleck’s successor, Tim Lester, have produced three .500-or-better seasons and two bowl game appearances. Last season, the Broncos went 7-6 and reached the First Responder Bowl, where they lost to Western Kentucky.