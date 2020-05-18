2020 Opponent Preview: Western Michigan In Stable Spot, Still Seeking More
Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the first installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews, which will be presented in order of least difficult to most difficult game.
Western Michigan Quick Facts
Date and location: Sept. 19, Notre Dame Stadium
All-time series: Notre Dame leads 3-0
Last meeting: Notre Dame won 44-20 on Oct. 16, 2010
Head coach: Tim Lester (20-18 at Western Michigan)
2019 results: 7-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference
Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)
P.J. Fleck isn’t rowing the boat in Kalamazoo anymore, but his erstwhile program is still navigating the MAC waters without too much trouble.
Western Michigan’s three seasons under Fleck’s successor, Tim Lester, have produced three .500-or-better seasons and two bowl game appearances. Last season, the Broncos went 7-6 and reached the First Responder Bowl, where they lost to Western Kentucky.
Through one lens, it was another stable year for a program that seems to have recovered from a two-year dip in 2012-13 when it went 5-19. In another view, though, last season was a bit of a disappointment.
