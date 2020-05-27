Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the tenth installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Clay Helton still isn’t a fan favorite in Los Angeles, but he bought himself another year at USC by nailing an assistant hire.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell came from North Texas and lit the wick on a stagnant unit.

Helton hopes a similar defensive overhaul can take USC from resurgent eight-win team to Pac-12 winner. Former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and an entire new crop of position coaches are charged with turning around a defense that gave up the most yards in team history last year – and fast.