Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the second installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews, which will be presented in order of least difficult to most difficult game. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

When trying to reboot an offense that plodded along for an entire season, bringing in a new quarterback from a national title-winning team is a pretty ideal start.

Duke, then, has completed the critical step from what it hopes is a leap up from a below-average offense with eventual top-10 NFL Draft pick Daniel Jones and a bottom-rung one in 2019 without him. In comes Chase Brice, a grad transfer from Clemson with two years of eligibility left. The former four-star recruit threw for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns from 2018-19. He lifted the Tigers to a narrow win over Syracuse in 2018 when pressed into duty.