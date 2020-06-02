2020 Opponent Preview: Clemson Has Questions ... But Probably Answers Too
Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the 12th and final installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. All prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.
Clemson Quick Facts
Date, location: Nov. 7, Notre Dame Stadium
All-time series: Clemson leads 3-1
Last meeting: Clemson won 30-3 on Dec. 28, 2018 in the College Football Playoff
Head coach: Dabo Swinney, 130-31 at Clemson and overall (13th season)
2019 results: 14-1, 8-0 ACC, lost to LSU in national title game
Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense)
Any inexperience or prove-it position groups on a team that has the likely No. 1 overall pick, a two-time All-American running back and signed the No. 2 recruiting class are met with eye rolls.
No one will have any sympathy if you have won two of the last four national championships. First-world problems, epitomized.
But they do exist for the Tigers, and these ones aren’t mundane challenges that come up every offseason.
Isaiah Simmons, a Swiss Army knife who played at safety, patrolled the middle as a linebacker and led Clemson in sacks, has a replacement only by designation. Players with his size, speed and versatility do not come around often, even for teams who recruit at the top of the sport.
