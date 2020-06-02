Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the 12th and final installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. All prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Last meeting: Clemson won 30-3 on Dec. 28, 2018 in the College Football Playoff

Any inexperience or prove-it position groups on a team that has the likely No. 1 overall pick, a two-time All-American running back and signed the No. 2 recruiting class are met with eye rolls.

No one will have any sympathy if you have won two of the last four national championships. First-world problems, epitomized.

But they do exist for the Tigers, and these ones aren’t mundane challenges that come up every offseason.