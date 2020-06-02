News More News
2020 Opponent Preview: Clemson Has Questions ... But Probably Answers Too

Patrick Engel
Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the 12th and final installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. All prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Clemson Quick Facts

Date, location: Nov. 7, Notre Dame Stadium

All-time series: Clemson leads 3-1

Last meeting: Clemson won 30-3 on Dec. 28, 2018 in the College Football Playoff

Head coach: Dabo Swinney, 130-31 at Clemson and overall (13th season)

2019 results: 14-1, 8-0 ACC, lost to LSU in national title game

Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense)

Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne will fuel what should be another lethal Clemson offense. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Any inexperience or prove-it position groups on a team that has the likely No. 1 overall pick, a two-time All-American running back and signed the No. 2 recruiting class are met with eye rolls.

No one will have any sympathy if you have won two of the last four national championships. First-world problems, epitomized.

But they do exist for the Tigers, and these ones aren’t mundane challenges that come up every offseason.

Isaiah Simmons, a Swiss Army knife who played at safety, patrolled the middle as a linebacker and led Clemson in sacks, has a replacement only by designation. Players with his size, speed and versatility do not come around often, even for teams who recruit at the top of the sport.

{{ article.author_name }}