The University of Notre Dame announced Monday morning that the Aug. 29 opener versus Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland will instead be played Labor Day weekend (Saturday or Sunday) on Navy’s campus in Annapolis, Md., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000 capacity).

In what promises to be a unique college football season amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Notre Dame opener already will have historical implications.

The two institutions have met every season since 1927 — the nation’s longest intersectional rivalry without interruption — yet this will be the first time they will meet in Annapolis. The mutual decision was made following consultation with the Irish government, medical authorities and the school administrators.

Because both schools have a bye on Saturday, Sept. 5, the game “likely,” per the university release, will be moved up a week from its original date, and be televised nationally by ESPN or ABC.

Notre Dame vice president and director of athletics Jack Swarbrick stated in the release that while there is disappointment in cancelling the trip overseas, it was the best for all involved.

“The change of venue has been a very difficult decision for our colleagues at the Naval Academy, but we are in full support of their choice,” he said of Navy as the host team this year. “We are also grateful for everything our partners in Ireland have done to make this a smooth transition. We look forward to going back to Ireland for a game in the not too distant future.”

“I am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large,” Naval Academy director of athletics Chet Gladchuck stated. “Once we have a definitive plan in place, we will announce the specifics pertaining to the game.”

Notre Dame and Navy had met twice previously in Ireland. The first was a 54-27 Fighting Irish victory at Croke Park in 1996 that November, shortly before Lou Holtz stepped down as head coach. The second was a 50-10 Notre Dame win at Aviva Stadium in the 2012 opener that eventually saw third-year head coach Brian Kelly’s squad advance to the BCS National Championship Game versus Alabama.

Notre Dame has a 79-13-1 all-time advantage in the series, with the most recent a 52-20 victory Nov. 16 in Notre Dame Stadium. The Midshipmen finished 11-2 and No. 20 in the final Associated Press poll. Notre Dame had the same record and placed No. 12.