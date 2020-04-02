There is an abundant buffet with the 2020 receiving corps, but will there be a main dish such as Chase Claypool last season and Miles Boykin in 2018 with their combination of size, physicality, hands and consistent playmaking?

With so many questions still to be answered at wide receiver and running back, it will be all the more important for third-year starting quarterback Ian Book and a veteran line to assert leadership and production to help enhance those areas.