Junior Tommy Tremble displayed similar future star power as a sophomore last year (16 catches for 183 yards and four touchdowns) that Cole Kmet did as a 2018 sophomore (15 catches for 162 yards and no scores).

During his 2017-19 stint as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, Chip Long also coached the tight ends, and it’s not a coincidence the position was highly active under his direction.

In head coach Brian Kelly’s first four seasons (2010‑13), the tight ends, led by Tyler Eifert, were highly productive pass receivers.

But in 2014, the catch totals at the position dropped to 31 for 324 yards, 20 for 233 in 2015 and 12 for 159 during the 4-8 finish in 2016.

With Long’s arrival in 2017, those numbers elevated significantly: 45 for 476 in 2017, 56 for 544 in 2018 and 63 for 755 last season.