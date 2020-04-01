News More News
2020 Notre Dame Football Analysis: Running Backs

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

A Look Ahead To The 2020 Notre Dame Football Season, Part 2 of 9

A lot comes down to whether Jafar Armstrong can emerge as the next breakout senior running back under head coach Brian Kelly, or if highly touted freshman Chris Tyree can become a 2020 difference maker at approximately 180 pounds.

Kelly has had a very strong history of seeing senior running backs flourish at Notre Dame after a relatively undistinguished first three years, or while playing other positions: Jonas Gray (2011), Theo Riddick (2012), C.J. Prosise (2015), Dexter Williams (2018) and Tony Jones Jr. (2019), who rushed for a team-high 857 yards and 6.0 yards per carry after entering the year with 624 and 4.9 through his first three seasons.

“You can’t just be the offensive coordinator and the quarterback coach. You’ve got to have great relationships with the offensive linemen, the offensive line coach, the running backs, the running back coach, all of them. [Tommy Rees] commands the room. He has really good interpersonal skills. He has a good sense and awareness, and he’s going to do a great job at the position in which he’s been hired for.”
— Brian Kelly On Tommy Rees
