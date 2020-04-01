2020 Notre Dame Football Analysis: Running Backs
A Look Ahead To The 2020 Notre Dame Football Season, Part 2 of 9
A lot comes down to whether Jafar Armstrong can emerge as the next breakout senior running back under head coach Brian Kelly, or if highly touted freshman Chris Tyree can become a 2020 difference maker at approximately 180 pounds.
Kelly has had a very strong history of seeing senior running backs flourish at Notre Dame after a relatively undistinguished first three years, or while playing other positions: Jonas Gray (2011), Theo Riddick (2012), C.J. Prosise (2015), Dexter Williams (2018) and Tony Jones Jr. (2019), who rushed for a team-high 857 yards and 6.0 yards per carry after entering the year with 624 and 4.9 through his first three seasons.
