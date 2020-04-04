News More News
2020 Notre Dame Football Analysis: Offensive Linemen

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

A Look Ahead To The 2020 Notre Dame Football Season, Part 5 of 9

It might be a long time, if ever, Notre Dame will have as much starting experience returning along an offensive line as it does in 2020.

Not only are the 114 career starts the most, per our research, but it is the first time since Charlie Weis’ debut season as Fighting Irish head coach in 2005 that Notre Dame has returned all five starters.

Technically, senior right guard Tommy Kraemer (knee) and senior right tackle Robert Hainsey (ankle) were sidelined all of last November and the bowl game because of injuries, but Kraemer’s 26 career starts are tied for the most on the team and Hainsey was a 2019 captain.

With so many veterans across the board, plus a “sixth man” in senior Josh Lugg who can line up anywhere, asserting dominance up front will be vital, particularly with the top running back, receivers and tight end from 2019 gone and those positions somewhat in a state of flux.

Click the image below to see the full OL infographic from the April issue of Blue & Gold Illustrated magazine.

Blue & Gold Illustrated magazine can be ordered by clicking here.

“It’s notable how all five starters arrived as tackles. Both left guard Aaron Banks and center Jarrett Patterson started out as left tackles, and right guard Tommy Kraemer was a co-starter with Robert Hainsey at right tackle in 2017. That might in part explain the No. 2 national ranking the Irish had last year from Pro Football Focus in pass blocking.”
— Lou Somogyi
