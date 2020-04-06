A year ago at this time, the linebacker spot was easily the top question mark on the team. Stalwarts Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney had graduated, and rover also had a vacancy because Asmar Bilal was moving inside, which was met with skepticism.

The position group ended strong, with first-time starter Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah displaying future All-America skills, highlighted by making ESPN’s All-Bowl team with his dominant performance in the Camping World Bowl 33-9 win versus Iowa State.

While Owusu-Koramoah is a prototype at the hybrid part linebacker, part safety, part nickel position, perhaps an even greater surprise was then junior classmate Drew White emerging at middle linebacker despite missing almost all of spring drills.

Both return in 2020, and the competition for the third linebacker position at Buck is wide open. In the past, Tranquill and Bilal shifted from rover to Buck to fill the void, but there were no indications of such a switch in the first practice this spring.