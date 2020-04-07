Losing three of the four secondary mainstays from the last two years will not be simple to replace. Still, safety is anticipated to be a position of strength.

The 6-4, 216-pound sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton already might be the best future pro prospect on the team. Among the 27 players signed by the Irish in 2018, junior Houston Griffith had the highest national ranking (No. 43) from Rivals. Adding Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor is a huge bonus.

On the other hand, cornerback recruiting has been relatively sub-standard the past several cycles, and six of the current eight Fighting Irish corners have four years of eligibility remaining.

That’s why the decision of Shaun Crawford to return for a sixth season of eligibility in 2020 was a boost to an otherwise green unit in need of veteran leadership. It would not be a surprise to see him elected as a captain this year.

Junior TaRiq Bracy has developed well his first two seasons, and added 10 pounds to enhance his 5-10 frame to 180 pounds. If Crawford and Bracy can stay healthy, too much too soon might not have to be placed on sophomores Cam Hart — converted last fall from wide receiver — Isaiah Rutherford and K.J. Wallace.