It was a successful weekend for former Notre Dame players, with six former Irish players getting selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. Notre Dame was tied for seventh among all schools with six players selected, and its four selections in the first four rounds tied for sixth among all schools.

Looking ahead to the 2020 NFL Draft, there is a chance Notre Dame could have even more players selected next season, and depending on how the next year goes for the players involved, the Irish could have even more day one and day two picks.

Here is a very early preview of the 2020 NFL Draft from a Notre Dame perspective, beginning with the Irish Defense.

JULIAN OKWARA, DEFENSIVE END

Height/Weight: 6-5, 240

2018 Stats: 36 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 8 sacks, 1 INT, 61 QB pressures

Draft Comparison: Josh Allen, Kentucky (2019 1st Round – No. 7 overall)

I have made this comparison before, but the player that Okwara reminds me the most of is former Kentucky outside linebacker/defensive end Josh Allen. Their junior year numbers are almost identical, with Okwara actually producing better as a pass rusher and run stopper, and Allen grading out better in coverage.

Allen was listed at 6-5 and 230 pounds as a junior when he racked up 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and had 41 pressures. Okwara was listed at 6-4½ and 240 pounds this past fall when he racked up 12.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 61 pressures. Both have an outstanding first step and both play much stronger than their listed weight.

Of course, Allen wasn’t a Top 10 pick after his junior season, and neither was Okwara, which is why he returned to Notre Dame. But there is no question Okwara has the tools to become the kind of dominant edge rusher as a senior that Allen did, which vaulted him into the Top 10 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Okwara needs to continue adding strength, add a bit more girth to his frame, and most importantly he must become a better finisher. According to Pro Football Focus, Okwara had 10 missed tackles on 571 snaps this past season while Allen had just four missed tackles on 756 snaps. If Okwara makes significant strides as a finisher his numbers will explode.