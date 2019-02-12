Notre Dame already has one defensive lineman in the fold in the 2020 class with Alexander Ehrensberger giving his pledge to the Irish to begin February.

After a five-man class in 2019 that included four four-star prospects, Notre Dame will aim to follow it with another strong group.

Defensive line coach Mike Elston made it out to New York last month and offered one of the state’s top prospects in Rye (N.Y.) Rye Country Day School athlete Cullen Coleman. Per the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, Elston likes him at the drop position.