2020 Class Year 1 Review: Who Could Join High-Impact Foursome In 2021?

No one would blame any 18- or 19-year-old if he spent last season swimming upstream. The four Notre Dame freshmen that held notable roles last year, then, are worthy of every commendation.

Some were expected, or at least unsurprising. Top-100 recruits Michael Mayer and Chris Tyree had advanced skill sets and openings for snaps at their respective tight end and running back positions.

Others, no one could possibly have seen coming.