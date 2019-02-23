This time a year ago any talk about the safety position contained a great deal of consternation, and the position was the weakest on defense on paper after the 2017 starters struggled for much of the season. Notre Dame’s entire safety depth chart combined for just five break ups in 2017 and failed to intercept a single pass.

The story has completely changed heading into the 2019 spring, and the safety position is one of the strongest and most talented units on the roster. Both starters return after combining for 162 tackles, 12 break ups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.

With all three linebacker positions up for grabs, being strong at the safety position is a major positive for the Irish defense.

PLAYERS LOST: Nick Coleman (16 tackles, 1 INT, 4 break ups); Nicco Fertitta (12 tackles)