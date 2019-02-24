Notre Dame had two quarterbacks start at least four games in 2018, a theme for much of Brian Kelly’s career. In fact, only twice (2013, 2016) in Kelly’s nine years at Notre Dame has just one quarterback started every game. It worked well for the Irish last season, with Brandon Wimbush going 4-0 and Ian Book going 8-0 during the regular season to led the Irish to the national playoffs.

Heading into the 2019 season there will once again be the question of whether or not a Kelly quarterback can actually build on his first successful season as a starter, or if he’ll falter and be replaced. Unfortunately, the latter has been the trend throughout his time in South Bend.

Notre Dame needs the former to happen if it is going to have a chance to once again make a push for the playoffs.

PLAYERS LOST: Brandon Wimbush (719 pass yards, 256 rush yards, 5 TD’s)