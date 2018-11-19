2019 Rivals250 LB JD Bertrand Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame got good news Monday night.
JD Betrand, a Rivals250 linebacker from Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity announced his commitment to the Irish over offers from Florida, Florida State and TCU.
Betrand, a one-time Georgia commit, visited Notre Dame for the game against Pitt and returned for a trip to Florida State on the Nov. 10
Rivals rates Bertrand as the No. 12 inside linebacker and No. 247 overall player in the class of 2019.
Bertrand is the 21st player to join Notre Dame's class of 2019 and the fourth linebacker along with four-star Osita Ekwonu and three-star Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau.
I am very excited to announce that I am committed to The University of Notre Dame! Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way. Go Irish!☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/OWPDwLFW0X— JD Bertrand (@JDBertrand1) November 19, 2018
