One of the nation’s top offensive tackles will make his decision tonight at 11 p.m. eastern with Edina (Minn.) High product Quinn Carroll publicly announcing a commitment on KARE 11 in Minneapolis.
On March 7, the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder narrowed his recruitment down to Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
Carroll wound up taking official visits to Virginia Tech, Penn State and Notre Dame in the span of a week in mid-April to round out his recruitment.
Following the release of his top six, Carroll broke down the group with Rivals and Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt and why each made the final cut going into his decision.
Notre Dame: “We had met before when Coach [Jeff] Quinn was on staff. I had met him; my family had met him. We really liked Coach [Harry] Hiestand, but going to the NFL is the best decision for him and I really like Coach Quinn as an offensive line coach. (We) have started to strengthen that relationship even more. “Nothing has changed for the worse, I’ll tell you that. It’s a faith-based institution, outstanding academics and that same awe around the program is still there. I feel if you ask just about anybody that there’s just a tradition and mystique of the program. And, their offensive line reputation and their fan base is just all in all. “I grew up watching Notre Dame football, along with Virginia Tech, and nothing has changed for the worse.”
Ohio State: “I have a strong relationship with Coach [Urban] Meyer and a strong relationship with Coach [Greg] Studrawa, the offensive line coach. It’s been fun getting to know those guys. I have visited twice now and I loved their program. They have a great offensive line tradition as well.”
Penn State: “I have a strong relationship with their coaching staff and we talk on the phone very often. Coach [James] Franklin was in the school during that (winter visit) period. Coach [Matt] Limegrover, the offensive line coach, came and Coach [Ricky] Rahne, the offensive coordinator, came. I have a strong relationship with all of those guys and I camped at Minnesota when Coach Limegrover was there. That is where we started to build that relationship at, and it has grown from there as he’s recruited me at Penn State.”
Virginia Tech: “My brother Collin played for Virginia Tech and it was a great experience for him. Their coaching staff has gone to great lengths to fly to my high school numerous times. We have a great relationship there. They have a different approach (from) some of these other schools. They feel like me, as a recruit, could help their program more than I could help (other schools). Coach [Justin] Fuente is a great coach, and the same with Coach [Vance] Vice, the offensive line coach. They are ready to win the ACC and win national titles there.”
Minnesota: “I have a good relationship with the coaches at Minnesota. A lot of people in the state want me to go to Minnesota because I am a hometown kid. They’ve recruited me very well and obviously they are in my top six. It’s been fun getting to know them, I have a really good relationship with them and I’m there quite a bit. The relationship is strong and I like those guys a lot.”
Wisconsin: “With Wisconsin, (it’s) their offensive line tradition. Coach [Paul] Chryst, Coach [Joe] Rudolph, they both visited me at the school and I have a strong relationship with them. I have visited them three times in the last year and a half. It’s pretty close to home, so there’s a lot of pros to (Wisconsin).”
The Irish first entered the mix for Carroll by offering him a scholarship last May. He had visited South Bend the month before for the program’s Sophomore Day. It was an offer he coveted due to the offensive line tradition under Hiestand to go with the academic side and culture of the university were all intriguing to the four-star.
Carroll returned to South Bend for the USC game this past October and raved about the game day atmosphere and continuing to build his relationships with the Irish staff.
This past February Carroll took another unofficial to Notre Dame to strengthen his bond with Quinn following him taking over the offensive line in January. Quinn and Carroll connected right away due to past meetings during previous trips.
The official visit in April was the final visit for Carroll and according to sources Carroll enjoyed spending time around the Irish players following the spring game and building his bond with Quinn.
The Irish assistant made his way to Edina High last week to check in on Carroll one last time.
Rivals ranks Carroll as the No. 33 player in the country and the No. 6 offensive tackle.
He is the No. 2 offensive lineman on BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell’s Big Board with a grade of 4.5 and an upside grade of 5.0. A 4.5-star grade is the equivalent to a Top 50 player. He is one of four players among the 11 on the board with a 5.0 upside grade.
Driskell compares Carroll to current Irish offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer, saying “The Edina standout thrives in the run game. He has fast hands and a really impressive punch. Carroll comes off the ball quickly and plays with very good pad level despite being a waste bender. He plays with a great base, he explodes his hips through contact and he drives his feet once engaged. Combined with his size and natural strength, these traits give Carroll top-notch finishing ability."
To read more from Driskell on Carroll’s game, CLICK HERE.
