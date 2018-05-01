Notre Dame offered Carroll in May of 2017 just one month following a trip for Sophomore Day last April. The four-star grew up admiring the Irish program, so it was a big offer for him and his family.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder becomes the third Rivals100 prospect in Notre Dame’s class, but also the second Rivals100 offensive lineman joining Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph’s product John Olmstead , who ranks as the No. 63 player nationally and No. 10 offensive tackle. Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal safety Litchfield Ajavon rounds out the trio.

Carroll, the No. 33 player nationally and No. 6 offensive tackle, picked the Irish over his other final schools of Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He also held offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA and USC, among many others.

Notre Dame’s 2019 offensive line class took another gigantic step forward today landing the commitment of Edina (Minn.) High offensive tackle Quinn Carroll , who visited the South Bend campus official the weekend of April 21st.

Carroll made several trips to South Bend during the course of his recruitment, including the USC game this past October, a February trip with his girlfriend and most recently the official during the Blue-Gold Game weekend.

"The faith-based school, unique academic experience and I can create my own experience for everybody," Carroll said of why Notre Dmae on Kare11 News after announcing the decision. "I guess another thing it comes down to is the intangible feeling. When you step on campus, you feel God calling you here."

Like Olmstead and fellow line commit Andrew Kristofic of Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland, Carroll had built a strong early relationship with Harry Hiestand before his departure to the NFL. But, he was able to connect well with new Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.

Notre Dame captured Carroll's attention with his fall visit and sealed it with the official.

"Notre Dame had held a special place in my heart for a while after I visited there in the fall, but I never was fully committed in my heart," Carroll continued. "After this last official visit, I stepped on campus and I remembered exactly what I was feeling months before. I knew that it was the place for me."

If the rankings hold pat, Carroll would be the highest offensive lineman to sign with the Irish since Quenton Nelson (No. 29) in the 2014 class.

Carroll is commitment No. 9 for the Irish joining Olmstead, Ajavon, Kristofic, four-star defensive linemen Jacob Lacey and Hunter Spears, cornerback KJ Wallace and safety Kyle Hamilton.

Carroll was selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team first team offense.