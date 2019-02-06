One of the primary goals for the defensive staff when it was overhauled after the 2016 season was restocking its depth chart. Adding the 13 signees in the 2019 class to go with the 13 signees from the 2018 class has done just that for Notre Dame.

A big year along the defensive line was a must, and the secondary needed another infusion of talent. Notre Dame hit its marks in both areas, and it added more length and athleticism to the linebacker depth chart.

The 2019 defensive haul is impressively balanced, with the Irish staff landing five defensive linemen, four linebackers and four defensive backs.

Eleven of the 13 defensive signees earned four-star grades on my board, and every single defensive signee was graded as a four-star recruit by at least one service. Eleven of the 13 signees were graded as four-star recruits by at least two services. I gave a five-star upside grade to four defensive signees.

Twelve of the 13 signees were ranked among the Top 300 players in the country by at least one service, and seven were ranked among the Top 300 players by at least two services.

Blue & Gold Illustrated graded the group of signees under the following criteria:

A – College Football Playoff Contention

B– Top-10 Viability

C– Top-25 Viability

D– Trying To Be Bowl Eligible