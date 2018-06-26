Notre Dame’s skills camp on June 22 was full of prospect from the classes of 2020 and 2021, but there were a few 2019 prospects in town as well.

One of the 2019 prospects in town was Jordan Houston, a three-star all-purpose back from Oakton (Va.) Flint Hills School.

Houston, the No. 7 all-purpose back in the class of 2019, said he was fired up to land the invite to the camp.