USC is coming off a season similar to what Notre Dame went through in 2016. A disastrous regular season resulted in a tumultuous offseason. Irish head coach Brian Kelly turned his down season into a positive, and Notre Dame went 22-4 the next two seasons.

This year we’ll find out if Clay Helton can do the same thing. After overhauling his staff, Helton will look to lead the Trojans into a bounce back season after the 5-7 season last fall that included losses to Notre Dame, UCLA and Stanford.

I chatted with TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young about USC heading into the 2019 season.

Head Coach: Clay Helton, 32-17 (5th year)

2018 Results: 5-7

All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 48-37-5

Last Meeting: Notre Dame 24, USC 17 (Nov. 24, 2018; Los Angeles)

Returning Starters: 9 (5 offense, 4 defense)