Last fall the Stanford Cardinal failed to win ten games for the second season in a row, the first time that has happened under head coach David Shaw. The Cardinal return just eight starters, but there is a lot of depth and talent coming back for the Shaw’s squad.

I chatted with CardinalSportsReport.com publisher Jacob Rayburn about Stanford’s chances to get back to the top of the Pac-12 North Division.

Head Coach: David Shaw

2018 Results: 9-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12 North (3rd); beat Pittsburgh 14-13 in the Sun Bowl

All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 20-13

Last Meeting: Notre Dame 38-17 (Sept. 29, 2018; South Bend)

Returning Starters: 8 (3 offense, 5 defense)





BGI: Stanford won at least 10 games six out of seven years from 2010 to 2016, but it has failed to reach that peak the last two seasons while losing nine games. Is this a blip on the radar or a trend?

Rayburn: “The rule is that three is a trend and it's more likely than not Stanford won't reach 10 wins this season. The schedule will play a big role in that outcome because it's terribly difficult. Stanford won't have to play poorly to find itself in a hole when the first four games are versus Northwestern, at USC, at UCF and then back home against Oregon.

“The schedule combined with some major questions about several starting spots and the depth of the team makes this year the most daunting challenge of David Shaw's head coaching career. This team is not as obviously talented as the teams during the seasons you referenced.

“That said, the players are well aware that many people outside the program are already writing the obit on their chances to be a contender in the North Division, so a healthy chip has developed. In the past that's produced great results for Shaw's teams that enter a season overlooked.”



