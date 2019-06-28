BGI: Michigan is once again ranked as a Top 10 caliber team. Are those expectations justified?

Fox: “Absolutely. Things are lining up perfectly for Michigan to finally win the Big Ten East (especially when taking into account Ohio State’s coaching change, Penn State likely taking a step back, etc.) and perhaps even land in the College Football Playoff, and the Wolverines have the roster to achieve those goals.

“The offense has more often than not been the unit that has held head coach Jim Harbaugh’s teams back, but that shouldn’t be the case in 2019 with senior quarterback Shea Patterson returning, a deep and proven group of receivers and an offensive line that returns four starters. Harbaugh’s addition of Josh Gattis as his offensive coordinator this offseason appeared to be a grand slam hire, as the former Alabama co-OC is expected to fully utilize Michigan’s play makers in ways that haven’t been seen in recent years.