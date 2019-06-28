2019 Opponent Preview: Michigan Wolverines
Despite back-to-back blowouts to Ohio State and Florida to end the 2018 season and massive personnel losses on defense, the Michigan Wolverines enter the 2019 season as a playoff contender, at least in the eyes of several national publications.
Entering head coach Jim Harbaugh's fifth season, Michigan is still looking for its first Big Ten crown, or even its first Big Ten title game appearance. I chatted with TheWolverine.com staff writer Austin Fox about the Michigan squad heading into the season.
Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh, 38-14 at Michigan (5th year) and 96-41 overall (12th year)
2018 Results: 10-3 overall, 8-1 Big Ten East (tied-1st), lost to Florida 41-15 in the Peach Bowl
All-Time Series: Michigan leads 24-17-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17 (Sept. 1, 2018; South Bend)
Returning Starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
BGI: Michigan is once again ranked as a Top 10 caliber team. Are those expectations justified?
Fox: “Absolutely. Things are lining up perfectly for Michigan to finally win the Big Ten East (especially when taking into account Ohio State’s coaching change, Penn State likely taking a step back, etc.) and perhaps even land in the College Football Playoff, and the Wolverines have the roster to achieve those goals.
“The offense has more often than not been the unit that has held head coach Jim Harbaugh’s teams back, but that shouldn’t be the case in 2019 with senior quarterback Shea Patterson returning, a deep and proven group of receivers and an offensive line that returns four starters. Harbaugh’s addition of Josh Gattis as his offensive coordinator this offseason appeared to be a grand slam hire, as the former Alabama co-OC is expected to fully utilize Michigan’s play makers in ways that haven’t been seen in recent years.
