Notre Dame kicks off the 2019 season against the Louisville Cardinals, who enter year one of the Scott Satterfield era. The former Appalachian State coach replaces Bobby Petrino, who was fired late last season, a year in which the Cardinals went 2-10.

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield, 0-9 (1st year) and 51-24 overall (7th year)

2018 Results: 2-10 overall, 0-8 ACC Atlantic (7th)

All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 1-0

Last Meeting: Louisville 31, Notre Dame 28 (Nov. 22, 2014; South Bend)

Returning Starters: 14 (5 offense, 9 defense)

BGI: What are your initial impressions of Scott Satterfield and the changes he's made at Louisville?

Ennis: “Three things stand out about Satterfield and the changes made so far. First, Satterfield himself is squarely in the Dabo Swinney ‘player's coach’ model. And not in the sense that players get whatever they want, but in the ‘win through hard coaching and connecting to the players as people’ sense. In fact, Satterfield has explicitly said he and his staff look at Clemson as the model for all coaching staffs. It's hard to argue with the results so far.

“This way of coaching and relating to players is very different from what the team had in Bobby Petrino. And, to be clear, I'm not one who says a coach must be this way to win. (Nick) Saban, Jimbo (Fisher), Kirby Smart, Urban Meyer, others, don't relate that way. It's been well documented that all of the assistants didn't even have Bobby's phone number and none of the players knew where his office was. Satterfield and the assistants have had them all (players) in their homes and been out with them publicly since arriving.